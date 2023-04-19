 Skip to main content
Hear From Jessica Chastain, Kevin Cahoon, Kolton Krouse and More on The Broadway Show

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 19, 2023
Okieriete Onaodowan and Jessica Chastain in "A Doll's House"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on April 23 at 12:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station

Featured this week:

  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek sits down with Oscar winner Jessica Chastain to talk about bringing A Doll’s House back to the boards with a fresh take.
  • Hit the red carpet for the Broadway openings of the Fat Ham and Camelot.
  • Shucked standout Kevin Cahoon takes a stroll with correspondent Charlie Cooper.
  • Five, six, seven, eight! Meet Dancin’ hoofer Kolton Krouse.
  • Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek is on the scene as Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera ends its 35-year run at the Majestic Theatre.
  • Broadway magic! Correspondent Perry Sook speaks with Chin Ho Fung, an usher at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

 

Watch the episode below!

