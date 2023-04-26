& Juliet Announces North American Tour

Lorna Courtney, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan and Melanie La Barrie in the Broadway production of "& Juliet" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

& Juliet is setting out on the road. The jukebox musical’s touring plans were shared on the April 25 episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, during which the Broadway company performed. The multi-year tour will launch in the fall of 2024.

In the tour’s first year, the musical is scheduled to play Charlotte, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

A full tour schedule and casting will be announced.

& Juliet opened at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Nov. 17, 2022. Directed by Luke Sheppard with a book by David West Read, the show reimagines Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet if Juliet had chosen to live after discovering Romeo had died.

Set to a score of pop hits by mega-producer Max Martin, & Julietfeatures choreography by Jennifer Weber, musical supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Bill Sherman, with scenic design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Howard Hudson, sound design by Gareth Owen, video/projection design by Andrzej Goulding and hair/wig/makeup design by J. Jared Janas. Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner.