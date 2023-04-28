2023 Sweeney Todd Revival to Receive Cast Album

The current revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s Sweeney Todd will release a cast album on Warner Music Group’s Arts Music and Reprise Records. Though a release date has not yet been confirmed, the album will be available later this year.

The album is being produced by the revival’s music supervisor Alex Lacamoire along with co-producer Thomas Kail, who directed the production.

The cast of Sweeney Todd features Josh Groban in the title role and Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, along with Jordan Fisher as Anthony, Gaten Matarazzo as Tobias, Ruthie Ann Miles as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao as Johanna, Jamie Jackson as Judge Turpin, John Rapson as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher as Pirelli and the standby for Sweeney Todd and Jeanna de Waal as the standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

They are joined by Galyana Castillo, Jonathan Christopher, Dwayne Cooper, Kyrie Courter, Taeler Cyrus, Timothy Hughes, Paul-Jordan Jansen, Alicia Kaori, Michael Kuhn, Raymond J. Lee, Patricia Phillips, Mia Pinero, Samantha Pollino, Lexi Rabadi, Nathan Salstone, Kristie Dale Sanders, Stephen Tewksbury, Daniel Torres, Felix Torrez-Ponce, DeLaney Westfall and Hennessy Winkler.

The production features Sondheim’s score as it was performed in its first Broadway staging, with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration — which will be heard on the album.

The revival staging opened at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on March 26.