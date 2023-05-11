Jordan Litz to Join Broadway’s Wicked

Jordan Litz will make his Broadway debut as Fiyero in the company of Wicked. He will join the cast at the Gershwin Theatre on May 16.

James D. Gish, currently appearing as Fiyero, will play his final performance on May 14.

Litz will join the Broadway company from the Wicked national tour, where he played Fiyero until February 2023. His previous credits also include Legally Blonde and the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

The current cast includes Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose and Michael Wartella as Boq.