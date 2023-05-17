Hear From Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley and More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, May 21 at 4:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Host Tamsen Fadal sits down with Kimberly Akimbo Tony nominee Victoria Clark.

Correspondent Charlie Cooper takes a stroll with Kimberly Akimbo Tony nominee Justin Cooley.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens speaks with Tony-nominated costume designer Paloma Young about bringing a modern flair to Shakespearean times.

Hit the red carpet for the fancy 2023 WP Theater Gala, honoring Ariana DeBose and Lauren Reid.

Secrets of the nominees! See the 2023 Tony noms share hidden talents and more.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Broadway and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Peppermint about bringing Transparent to the stage at Starchild Rooftop.

Go inside the Drama Book Shop with correspondent Perry Sook.

Learn how to vote for the 2023 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards now through May 21.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!