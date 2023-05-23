& Juliet Star Lorna Courtney Wins Clive Barnes Award for Theatre

The winners of the 13th Annual Clive Barnes Award for Dance and Theatre have been announced. The awards are given annually — one in dance and one in theater — to promising young talent.

Lorna Courtney took home the theater honor for her performance in & Juliet. Courtney is currently Tony-nominated for her performance as Juliet in the new musical. Courtney’s previous Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and the 2020 revival of West Side Story.

In addition to Courtney, Victor Abreu of the New York City Ballet was honored with the Clive Barnes Award for Dance at the May 22 ceremony, which highlighted eight nominees. The two winners each receive a $5,000 prize.

The eight nominees were chosen based on live performances given within New York City during the 2022 calendar year. Nominees were selected by the Clive and Valerie Barnes Foundation’s selection committee, consisting of arts journalists and professionals in the theater and dance industries.

The foundation, dedicated to supporting young talent, was established in 2009 and renamed to honor both Barnes and Valerie Taylor-Barnes in 2020.

“Lorna and Victor represent outstanding young talent in their disciplines,” Holly Jones and Lloyd Mayor, co-presidents of The Clive and Valerie Barnes Foundation, said in a statement. “Their success has been a result of dedicated work and love of their art form. The foundation is proud to recognize and support their talents and all the nominees in each category.”