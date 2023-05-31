Sweeney Todd National Tour to Launch in 2025

A national tour of the current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd is set to begin in 2025. While an itinerary has not yet been finalized, the production will span the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 theatrical seasons.

Casting, dates and venues will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Thomas Kail, this mounting of Sweeney Todd received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. The production opened on March 26 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. With music supervision by Alex Lacamoire, the revival features Stephen Sondheim’s score as it was performed in its first Broadway staging, with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration. The musical features a book by Hugh Wheeler.

“It has been an absolute thrill to conduct a 26-piece orchestra on Broadway, bringing Stephen Sondheim’s masterful music and Jonathan Tunick’s lush, original orchestrations to audiences at the Lunt-Fontanne,” Lacamoire said in a statement. “To bring that same sound on the road, we’ll be looking to the high-caliber locally-established musicians who have been waiting for the chance to play this score at this scale. We look forward to bringing this show and this music across the country, and I’m excited to work with the local musicians to tell Sweeney’s tale.”

The creative team includes choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, wig, hair and makeup designer J. Jared Janas and special effects designer Jeremy Chernick.