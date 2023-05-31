 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Sweeney Todd National Tour to Launch in 2025

News
by Caitlin Hornik • May 31, 2023
Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban in "Sweeney Todd"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

A national tour of the current Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd is set to begin in 2025. While an itinerary has not yet been finalized, the production will span the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 theatrical seasons.

Casting, dates and venues will be announced at a later date.

Directed by Thomas Kail, this mounting of Sweeney Todd received eight Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. The production opened on March 26 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. With music supervision by Alex Lacamoire, the revival features Stephen Sondheim’s score as it was performed in its first Broadway staging, with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration. The musical features a book by Hugh Wheeler.

“It has been an absolute thrill to conduct a 26-piece orchestra on Broadway, bringing Stephen Sondheim’s masterful music and Jonathan Tunick’s lush, original orchestrations to audiences at the Lunt-Fontanne,” Lacamoire said in a statement. “To bring that same sound on the road, we’ll be looking to the high-caliber locally-established musicians who have been waiting for the chance to play this score at this scale. We look forward to bringing this show and this music across the country, and I’m excited to work with the local musicians to tell Sweeney’s tale.”

The creative team includes choreographer Steven Hoggett, set designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Emilio Sosa, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, wig, hair and makeup designer J. Jared Janas and special effects designer Jeremy Chernick.

Related Shows

Sweeney Todd

from $67.62

Articles Trending Now

  1. Into the Woods Tops Broadway.com Audience Choice Award Winners
  2. A Beautiful Noise Wins Big at 2023 Chita Rivera Awards
  3. Popstar JoJo Reveals What She Had to Change to 'Survive' on Broadway
Back to Top