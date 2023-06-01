Chicago Will Welcome Back Charlotte d’Amboise, Ryan Silverman and More

The Tony Award-winning Chicago revival has announced the return of a group of veteran cast members. Leading the slate of leads will be two-time Tony Award nominee Charlotte d’Amboise, set to reprise her turn as Roxie Hart beginning on June 12.

In advance of d’Amboise’s return, Dylis Croman will play a weeklong stint as Roxie Hart starting on June 5. Also at that performance, Jennifer Fouché will take over as Matron “Mama” Morton, Ryan Silverman will step back into the role of Billy Flynn and Evan Harrington will replace as Amos Hart.

They will succeed Olivia Holt, Charity Angél Dawson, Erich Bergen and Liam Fennecken, respectively, all of whom will exit the production at the Ambassador Theatre on June 11.

Continuing in the cast will be Kimberly Matable as Velma Kelly and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine, as well as ensemble members David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O’Brien, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Rachel Schur and Michael Scirrotto.

Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.