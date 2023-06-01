Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber to Star in Revival of Doubt

Tony Award-winning actors Tyne Daly and Liev Schreiber have signed on to lead a Broadway revival of John Patrick Shanley’s award-winning drama Doubt. Scott Ellis will direct the production, which is scheduled to begin performances in February 2024 at the American Airlines Theatre.

This staging will mark the first time Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning play will appear on Broadway since its debut in 2005.

Doubt tells the story of Sister Aloysius (to be played by Daly), the principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class neighborhood of the Bronx. When she believes that Father Flynn (to be played by Schreiber) is carrying on harmful relations with a student, Sister Aloysius is forced to confront harsh truths.

Ellis, a nine-time Tony-nominated director, currently serves as interim artistic director of Roundabout, a position he took over in April after the passing of longtime Roundabout leader Todd Haimes.

A Tony winner for her turn in the 1990 revival of Gypsy, Daly earned additional Tony nominations for Rabbit Hole and Mothers and Sons. She was last seen on Broadway in the 2015 musical It Shoulda Been You. Her other Main Stem credits include That Summer — That Fall, The Seagull and Master Class.

Schreiber earned his Tony for his performance in the 2005 revival of Glengarry Glen Ross. He was also nominated for Talk Radio and the 2010 revival of A View from the Bridge. Schreiber last appeared on Broadway in a 2016 staging of Les Liaisons Dangereuses. Schreiber’s Broadway résumé also includes turns in Betrayal and In the Summer House.

Additional cast, creative team and exact production dates for Doubt will be announced.

Doubt will be the final offering of Roundabout’s 2023-2024 season, following the previously announced new play I Need That.