Prayer for the French Republic to Open on Broadway

Joshua Harmon’s Prayer for the French Republic will open on Broadway this fall. The first preview is scheduled for December 19 ahead of an official opening night on January 9, 2024, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC) production will run for a limited engagement, though a closing date has not been announced.

The play initially debuted off-Broadway at MTC’s New York City Center’s Stage I. That production opened on February 1, 2022, and was extended through March 27 of that year. MTC commissioned the play, which went on to win the 2022 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play and the 2022 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Off-Broadway Play.

David Cromer, who helmed the 2022 production, will return to direct. A full cast and creative team announcement is forthcoming.

Prayer for the French Republic follows five generations of a French Jewish family who find themselves questioning their safety in their hometown of Paris decade after decade.

“Joshua Harmon tells a powerful story about facing adversity with grit, humor and courage,” MTC artistic director Lynne Meadow said in a statement. “I’m so proud that MTC is producing the Broadway premiere of this moving, brilliant and timely play.”