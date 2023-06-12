Melissa Etheridge to Bring Solo Show to Broadway

Melissa Etheridge: My Window on Broadway will open on the Main Stem in the fall. The nine-week limited engagement will officially begin on September 28 and run through November 19 at Circle in the Square Theatre. The announcement of the Broadway mounting follows a three-week run of Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window — A Journey Through Life, which played New World Stages in October 2022.

My Window on Broadway will mark Etheridge’s second Broadway appearance; she was previously seen on the Main Stem as St. Jimmy in American Idiot for a replacement run in February 2011.

Directed by Amy Tinkham, Melissa Etheridge: My Window on Broadway is written by Etheridge with additional material by Linda Wallem-Etheridge. The production’s creative team includes scenic designer Bruce Rodgers, lighting designer Abigail Rosen Holmes, projection designer Olivia Sebesky, and sound designer Colle Bustin.

“I truly love Broadway, and it’s long been a dream of mine to tell my story and share my music there,” Etheridge said in a statement. “I never felt more connected to this community and New York audiences than I did after telling my life story off-Broadway last year. The intimacy of the live theatrical stage is like no other, and Circle in the Square is going to be a magical home for my show’s Broadway debut. I cant wait to come back to the City! It’s a deeply personal experience to be able to tell these stories again, in a fresh and exciting way, and reconnect with my fans and theatergoers.”