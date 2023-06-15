Purlie Victorious Revival Announces Theater, Dates and Full Cast

The first-ever Broadway revival of two-time Tony Award-nominated playwright Ossie Davis’ comedy Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch will begin performances on September 7 at the Music Box Theater. An official opening date will be announced.

The full cast will feature Vanessa Bell Calloway as Idella Landy, Billy Eugene Jones as Gitlow Judson, Noah Pyzik as Deputy, Noah Robbins as Charlie Cotchipee, Jay O. Sanders as Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee, Heather Alicia Simms as Missy Judson, Bill Timoney as Sheriff and two-time Tony Award nominee Kara Young as Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins.

They join the previously announced Leslie Odom, Jr. in the title role.

Purlie Victorious tells the story of a Black preacher’s plans to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church. The original Broadway production starred Davis as Purlie and his wife, actor Ruby Dee, as Lutiebelle — the roles Odom, Jr. and Young will take on. Kenny Leon will direct.