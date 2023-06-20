Courtney Reed to Join the Cast of Moulin Rouge!

Courtney Reed in the national tour of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Courtney Reed will assume the leading role of Satine in Moulin Rouge! on August 1. She will replace outgoing cast members Joanna “JoJo” Levesque, who will play her final performance on July 30.

Reed joins the Broadway company direct from the first national tour of Moulin Rouge! where she originated the role of Satine. Previously, Reed originated the part of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin on Broadway. Her additional Main Stem credits include Mamma Mia! and In the Heights.

Derek Klena, who currently stars as Christian, is also set to play his final performance on July 30. Replacement casting for the role has not yet been announced.

Reed will join a cast that currently features Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine Alternate. The cast also includes Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tasia Jungbauer, David Merino, Sarah Bowden, Maya Bowles, Cameron Burke, Patrick Clanton, Raúl Contreras, Alexander Gil Cruz, Bobby Daye, Taurean Everett, Aaron C. Finley, Stephen Hernandez, Bahiyah Hibah, Heather Makalani, Nick Martinez, Kara Menendez, Kaitlin Mesh, Kelsey Orem, Dylan Paul, Clay Rice-Thomson, Amy Quanbeck, Brandon Stonestreet, Alec Varcas, Cole Wachman, Bria Jené Williams and Ricardo Zayas.



Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.