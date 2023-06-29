Camelot to End Broadway Run Early

Camelot will play its final performance on July 23. The revival began previews on March 9 and opened on April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre. Originally announced to play a limited run through June 23, the production was later extended to September 3. At the time of closing, Camelot will have played 38 previews and 115 regular performances.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, Camelot features a new book by Aaron Sorkin based on the original written by Alan Jay Lerner. The music by Frederick Loewe and lyrics by Lerner remain intact.

The cast is led by Andrew Burnap, Phillipa Soo, Jordan Donica, Dakin Matthews, Taylor Trensch, Marilee Talkington, Camden McKinnon, Anthony Michael Lopez, Fergie Philippe and Danny Wolohan. The ensemble includes Delphi Borich, Matías De La Flor, Ṣọla Fadiran, Rachel Fairbanks, Nkrumah Gatling, Christian Mark Gibbs, Holly Gould, Monte Greene, Edwin Joseph, Tesia Kwarteng, James Romney, Ann Sanders, Britney Nicole Simpson, Philip Stoddard, Valerie Torres-Rosario, Frank Viveros and Paul Whitty.

In addition to Sher, the Camelot creative team includes choreographer Byron Easley, musical director Kimberly Grigsby, orchestrators Robert Russell Bennett and Philip J. Lang, scenic designer Michael Yeargan, costume designer Jennifer Moeller, lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, sound designers Marc Salzberg and Beth Lake, projection designers 59 Productions and Benjamin Pearcy, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan and makeup designer Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche.

Camelot is produced by Lincoln Center Theater under the producing artistic direction of André Bishop.

The revival received five 2023 Tony nominations.