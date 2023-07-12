Bernadette Peters & Company of 2003 Broadway Revival of Gypsy Toast 20 Years

Together, wherever they go! Back in 2003, one of the hottest tickets in town was the Sam Mendes-directed revival of the classic musical Gypsy. At its center was a must-see turn from Broadway icon Bernadette Peters as Rose, who helped fill the Shubert Theatre for a year-long run, clocking in 451 performances. On July 9, Peters and members of the revival's company—including leading man John Dossett (Herbie) and featured standouts Brooks Ashmanskas (Mr. Goldstone/Pastey), Kate Buddeke (Mazeppa), David Burtka (Tulsa), Julie Halston (Miss Cratchett/Electra), Heather Lee (Tessie Tura), Michael McCormick (Uncle Jocko) and Kate Reinders (June) gathered at a cast member's home for a private party toasting the anniversary. The bash was hosted by cast members Ben Cohen, Halston, Lee and Tim Federle, along with stage manager Richard Hester, and we've got exclusive shots of the merriment. Photos by Andy Henderson for Broadway.com

Roses for Mama! The ever-fabulous Bernadette Peters, who celebrated another smashing Broadway Barks and this special anniversary all in one weekend!

David Burtka and Kate Reinders, who ran off to find love as Tulsa and Dainty June eight times a week.

"You Gotta Get a Gimmick" gals Julie Halston, Kate Buddeke & Heather Lee have still got it!