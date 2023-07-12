Check in with Jason Alexander, Millicent Simmonds and More on The Broadway Show

Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy winner Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on Sunday, July 16 at 6PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Featured this week:

Host Tamsen Fadal chats with The Cottage director Jason Alexander about his Broadway dreams and journey.

Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek speaks with Millicent Simmonds about making her Broadway debut in Grey House.

Join Bernadette Peters, Randy Rainbow, Josh Groban and more for Broadway Barks.

Get to know Aladdin’s Princess Jasmine, Sonya Balsara.

Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens sits down with Shucked songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally to learn about the farm-to-fable musical.

To find out where The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationally, head here.

Watch the episode below!