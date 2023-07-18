Austin Scott to Take Over as Shakespeare in & Juliet

Austin Scott will assume the role of Shakespeare in Broadway’s & Juliet beginning August 8. Stark Sands, who originated the role for the Main Stem, will play his final performance on August 6.

Sands departs the production in anticipation of his role in the new musical Swept Away.

Scott was last seen on Broadway as Joe Scott in Girl From The North Country. Prior to that, the actor made his Main Stem debut as a replacement for the title character in Hamilton.

He joins a cast that features Lorna Courtney, Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe, Justin David Sullivan, Melanie La Barrie, Ben Jackson Walker and Philippe Arroyo. The company also includes Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe and Rachel Webb.

& Juliet opened on November 17, 2022. The production was nominated for nine Tony Awards.

Directed by Luke Sheppard and with a book by David West Read, & Juliet uses contemporary pop songs to flip the script on the traditional story of Romeo & Juliet.