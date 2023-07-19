Grey House to End Broadway Run

Grey House will play its final performance on July 30. The new play began previews on April 29 and officially opened on June 6 at the Lyceum Theatre.

At the time of closing, the production will have played 39 previews and 63 performances. The production was the first of the 2023-2024 Broadway season to open.

“We are enormously grateful and proud to have brought Grey House to Broadway,” producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens said in a joint statement. “Under the brilliant direction of Joe Mantello, Levi Holloway’s stunning play keeps everyone on the edge of their seat. The cast, crew and creative team are nothing short of extraordinary. We are particularly pleased that so many of our audience members got to experience a Broadway show for the first time, as they are the theatergoers of the future.”

In addition to Mantello and Holloway, the creative team of Grey House includes scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Rudy Mance, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons, music supervisor and a cappella arranger Or Matias, wig and hair designer Katie Gell and Robert Pickens and makeup designer Christina Grant. Ellenore Scott serves as movement consultant and Andrew Morrill is the director of artistic sign language.

The cast features Laurie Metcalf as Raleigh, Tatiana Maslany as Max, Paul Sparks as Henry, Sophia Anne Caruso as Marlow, Millicent Simmonds as Bernie, Cyndi Coyne as The Ancient, Colby Kipnes as Squirrel, Alyssa Emily Marvin as A1656 and Eamon Patrick O’Connell as The Boy. Understudies include Winsome Brown, Emma Safiyah Haeri, Mia Sinclair Jenness, Claire Karpen, Daniel Reece, Erin Rosenfeld and Luca Thomas. Casting is by David Caparelliotis.

Grey House premiered at Chicago’s Red Orchid Theatre in 2019 and won the 2020 prize for Best New Work at Chicago’s Jeff Awards. Red Orchid is known for its ensemble-based productions.