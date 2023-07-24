New York, New York to End Broadway Run

New York, New York has set a final Broadway performance date of July 30. Previews of the new musical began on March 24 ahead of an official opening night of April 26 at the St. James Theatre. By the time of closing, New York, New York will have played 33 previews and 110 regular performances.

“We would like to thank the extraordinarily gifted and committed performers, who have been a dream to work with, alongside all of the friends — John Kander, David Thompson, Sharon Washington, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the sublime orchestra, the unwaveringly dedicated creative, production and administrative teams, the backstage staff and technicians, all of whom were led by the visionary Susan Stroman,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy in a joint statement. “And of course, we will be forever grateful to our fiercely committed and passionate co-producing and investing community, who enabled us all to bring this show to life.”

New York, New York centers on a group of New Yorkers who come together to chase their dreams of music, money and love. The musical is based on the 1977 film of the same name.

Directed and choreographed by Stroman, New York, New York features music and lyrics by Kander and Fred Ebb, a book by Thompson and Washington and additional lyrics by Miranda.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Donna Zakowska, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Kai Harada, projection designers Boritt and Christopher Ash, hair and wig designer Sabana Majeed, music supervisor and arranger Sam Davis, orchestrators Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, vocal arranger David Loud and music director Alvin Hough Jr.

Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele lead a principal cast that also features Clyde Alves, John Clay III, Janet Dacal, Ben Davis, Oliver Prose, Angel Sigala and Emily Skinner. They are joined by ensemble members Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams and Darius Wright. Casting by Jim Carnahan and Jason Thinger.

New York, New York, received nine Tony nominations and took home one trophy, for Boritt’s scenic design. The musical’s ensemble was recently honored with the Outstanding Broadway Chorus Award from Actors’ Equity.

Discussions are underway for a North American tour of New York, New York. All details, including tour schedule and dates, along with casting, will be announced.