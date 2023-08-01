Theresa Rebeck’s I Need That Sets Dates, Full Creative Team

I Need That, the new comedy by Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck, has announced dates and its creative team. The production, starring Danny DeVito and his daughter, Lucy DeVito, will begin previews on October 13 ahead of an official opening on November 2 at the American Airlines Theatre (soon to be renamed the Todd Haimes Theatre). The limited engagement is scheduled to run through December 23.

As previously announced, I Need That will be directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel. Joining him are the newly announced Tony Award-nominated scenic designer Alexander Dodge, costume designer Tilly Grimes, Tony-nominated lighting designer Yi Zhao and Tony-winning sound designer and composer Fitz Patton.

In addition to the DeVitos, the cast features Ray Anthony Thomas.

The play follows the reclusive Sam (Danny DeVito), who prefers the safety of his house and the company of his many, many things. Soon, a notice from the government arrives alerting Sam that he must clean up his property or face eviction.

I Need That is being produced by Roundabout Theatre Company under the leadership of interim artistic director Scott Ellis.