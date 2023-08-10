Parade Breakout Jake Pedersen to Join Broadway’s Wicked

Beginning August 14, Jake Pedersen will join the Broadway company of Wicked in the role of Boq. He succeeds Michael Wartella, who will play his final performance at the Gershwin Theatre on August 12.

Pedersen made his Broadway debut as Frankie Epps in the Tony Award-winning revival of Parade. Prior to that, he appeared in the national tours of Wicked as Boq and Escape to Margaritaville.

The current cast of Wicked features Alyssa Fox as Elphaba, McKenzie Kurtz as Glinda, Jordan Litz as Fiyero, John Dossett as The Wizard, Michele Pawk as Madame Morrible, Kimber Elayne Sprawl as Nessarose and William Youmans as Doctor Dillamond.