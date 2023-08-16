Gabe Martínez Will be Santiago in Moulin Rouge!

Gabe Martínez as Santiago in the national tour of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Moulin Rouge! has announced that Gabe Martínez will make his Broadway debut as Santiago on October 10. Ricky Rojas, who originated the role, will play his final performance at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on September 10. From September 12 until October 8, Santiago will be played by understudies Alexander Gil Cruz and Ricardo A. Zayas.

Martínez will come to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! direct from the musical’s first national tour. He has also appeared in the tours of Peter and the Starcatcher and Peter Pan 360.

The current cast of Moulin Rouge! also includes Courtney Reed as Satine, Casey Cott as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine alternate.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.