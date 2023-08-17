Applications are Open for Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America Fellowships

The Black Theatre Coalition/Broadway Across America (BTC/BAA) Fellowship program is now accepting applications through September 29. This marks the third year the two organizations have partnered to offer the educational intensive.

The paid fellowship is open to Black-identifying undergraduate juniors and seniors, recent graduates and early-career professionals who are interested in learning about the commercial theater industry and touring business from the inside. The 14-week program will employ fellows part-time in Broadway Across America offices in New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Salt Lake City, Seattle and Ottawa, Canada.

Participants gain exposure to the business of producing, presenting, marketing, operations and more. The fellowship culminates in a trip to New York City to visit BAA headquarters, network with staff at other theatrical companies and attend Broadway shows.

“The BTC/BAA fellowship continues to be dedicated to fostering and preserving a culture of equity, diversity, access and inclusion while providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of commercial theater,” said T. Oliver Reid, BTC cofounder and artistic director, in a statement. “The 14-week paid fellowship encourages fellows to forge a career path in the commercial theater business.”

John Gore Organization president Lauren Reid said, “We have seen many brilliant early-career professionals enter our industry after completing the program, and we can’t wait to welcome a new cohort of fellows to the BAA family. We look forward to continuing to partner with Black Theatre Coalition to effect change in the workforce of the theater community.”

T. Oliver Reid added, “As Lauren Reid said at the beginning of our first year, ‘To truly achieve equity in the American theater, we need to facilitate fair representation and access to opportunities at every level of our industry.’ The impact that this program has had on the participants and their careers is immeasurable.”

BTC was founded in 2019 by actor, choreographer and educator Reid and producer Warren Adams. Their mission is to increase working opportunities in American theaters for Black-identifying individuals by 500 percent by 2030.

BAA is a subsidiary of the John Gore Organization, which also owns Broadway Brands (the parent company of Broadway News). BAA is a leading presenter of touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.