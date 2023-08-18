Vina Morales to Join the Cast of Here Lies Love

Vina Morales will assume the role of Aurora Aquino in Broadway’s Here Lies Love. The Filipina actor will play an engagement at the Broadway Theatre from September 22 through October 22. Lea Salonga, who currently appears as Aurora, will play her final performance at the August 19 matinée. Reanne Acasio will play the part in the interim.

Guest stars will continue to play limited stints as Aurora as part of the production’s stated commitment to showcasing a wide range of Filipina talent.

Here Lies Love will mark Morales’ Broadway debut. Morales is a well-known actor, singer, entrepreneur and model in the Philippines. She began acting at the age of eight and has appeared in more than 40 films and soap operas. She has released 14 albums and won two Awit Awards, the Filipino equivalent of the Grammys. In 2003, Morales became the first Filipino artist to perform in the New York Music Festival. She played the role of Sherrie in Rock of Ages in the Philippines.

Casting for Here Lies Love is by Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano and Gail Quintos along with casting consultant for the Philippines, Bobby Garcia.

“To be able to perform on Broadway is a dream come true for any artist,” Morales said in a statement. “I am grateful to ‘Coach Lea’ Salonga for guiding me along the way.”

Salonga, who is also a producer of Here Lies Love, said, “I am so excited to share the news that my friend Vina Morales will be joining our fabulous all-Filipino company in Here Lies Love! So talented and lovely, but most of all, so kind. She will be a wonderful addition to our cast!”