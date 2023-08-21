Once Upon a One More Time Announces Closing

Once Upon a One More Time will play its final performance on September 3. The production began previews on May 13 and officially opened at the Marquis Theatre on June 22. At the time of closing, the musical will have played 42 previews and 81 performances.

A national tour and multiple international productions are currently being planned.

Directed and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time features a book by Jon Hartmere and a score consisting of the songs performed and recorded by Britney Spears.

“We could not be prouder of this beautifully joyous and exhilarating show — which is not only a love letter to Britney’s iconic artistry and singular effervescence, but also a brilliant display of the boundless talent of our cast and creative team,” producers James L. Nederlander and Hunter Arnold said in a joint statement. “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to this dream team of collaborators, performers, designers, staff, crew and investors who continue to share our passion and joy for this project. As plans take shape for the show’s future life around the globe, we’re excited to share more news soon!”

The musical reimagines the stories of beloved fairy tale characters — including Cinderella, Snow White and the Little Mermaid — when the O.F.G. gives them a copy of The Feminine Mystique at their book club and changes the course of their stories.

The production features music direction by Ben Cohn, scenic design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Loren Elstein, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Sven Ortel, wig design by Nikiya Mathis, music supervision by Patrick Vaccariello and orchestrations by James Olmstead and Matt Stine with vocal arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and dance arrangements by Olmstead. The production’s creative consultant is David Leveaux. Production stage management is by Jennifer Rae Moore.

The cast is led by Briga Heelan as Cinderella, Justin Guarini as Prince Charming and Aisha Jackson as Snow White. The company also includes Jennifer Simard as Stepmother, Adam Godley as the Narrator and Brooke Dillman as O.F.G. They are joined by Gabrielle Beckford, Ashley Chiu, Amy Hillner Larsen, Nathan Levy, Tess Soltau, Ryan Steele, Morgan Whitley and Lauren Zakrin. Rounding out the company are Matt Allen, Liv Battista, Jacob Burns, Pauline Casiño, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Ryah Nixon, Justice Moore, Kevin Trinio Perdido, Mikey Ruiz, Salisha Thomas, Josh Tolle, Diana Vaden, Stephen Scott Wormley, Mila Weir and Isabella Ye. Casting is by Hardt Casting.