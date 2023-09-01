Lili Thomas to Become First Asian-American Actor to Play Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Broadway’s Chicago

Lili Thomas will join the company of Chicago in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton on September 11. In addition to making her Broadway debut, Thomas will become the first Asian-American actor to play the role on the Main Stem. Thomas will assume the role from Jennifer Fouché.

Thomas previously appeared as Cynthia Murphy in the national tour of Dear Evan Hansen. She also appeared in the Off-Broadway production of We’re Gonna Die at Second Stage Theater.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Ryan Silverman as Billy Flynn, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking, Chicago features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb. The musical continues its run at the Ambassador Theatre.