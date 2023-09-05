Newcomers Max Chambers and Jace Bently to Join Cast of MJ

MJ has announced new casting for two roles played by young performers. Jace Bently begins performances as Little Marlon on September 5; Max Chambers will join the production as Little Michael beginning September 6. Chambers will alternate the role with current cast member Bane Griffith.

Chambers and Bently will replace original cast members Walter Russell III and Christian Wilson, who each had went on as Little Marlon and Little Michael during their time with the production. Russell and Wilson exited the production on September 3.

Bently will make his Broadway debut with MJ. Bently has appeared in the television series Raising Kanan and For Life as well as the Hallmark Channel movie Redemption in Cherry Springs. MJ will mark Chambers’ Broadway and professional debut.

MJ opened at the Neil Simon Theatre on February 1, 2022. The production features a book by Lynn Nottage with direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.

The bio-musical recounts Michael Jackson’s life and career leading up to his 1992 Dangerous world tour.