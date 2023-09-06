Tituss Burgess to Return to Broadway in Moulin Rouge!

Six-time Emmy Award nominee Tituss Burgess will step into the role of Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! for a limited engagement from October 10 through December 17. Burgess will take over the role from current cast member Eric Anderson, who will resume performances at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on December 19.

Burgess made his Broadway debut as Eddie in Good Vibrations. His additional Main Stem credits include Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid (in which he originated the role of Sebastian) and the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls as Nicely-Nicely Johnson.

In addition to his stage credits, Burgess played Titus Andromedon in the Netflix series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and the subsequent special Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. Burgess also appeared in season two of Schmigadoon! and lent his voice to the musical animated series Central Park. His film credits include Set It Up, Dolemite Is My Name and the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect.

Burgess will join a cast that features Courtney Reed as Satine, Casey Cott as Christian, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini and Oyoyo Joi as the Satine Alternate. Beginning October 10, Gabe Martínez will play the role of Santiago. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! features choreography by Sonya Tayeh and a book by John Logan.