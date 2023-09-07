Sara Bareilles-Led Waitress Live Capture to be Released Nationwide

Following its debut at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, the live capture of the Broadway musical Waitress has been acquired by independent film studio Bleecker Street. In partnership with entertainment content provider Fathom Events, Bleecker Street will release Waitress in cinemas nationwide on December 7.

Waitress was filmed during its return Broadway engagement, which opened after the pandemic shutdown on September 2, 2021. The musical features a book by Jessie Nelson and a score by Sara Bareilles.

Bareilles stars in this film version as Jenna Hunterson. Also featured in the live capture are principal performers Eric Anderson, Charity Angél Dawson, Christopher Fitzgerald, Drew Gehling, Caitlin Houlahan, Dakin Matthews and Joe Tippett.

The live capture was directed by Brett Sullivan and the production’s director Diane Paulus; Nelson served as creative advisor. This film version is produced by Michael Roiff, Barry and Fran Weissler (who produced the Broadway production), Bareilles, Nelson and Paul Morphos. Alecia Parker serves as executive producer.

The creative and design team of Waitress includes choreographer Lorin Latarro, scenic designer Scott Pask, costume designer Suttirat Anne Larlarb, lighting designer Ken Billington, sound designer Jonathan Deans and music supervisor Nadia DiGiallonardo.

Based on the film written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress originally opened on Broadway on April 24, 2016, and ran through January 5, 2020, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (which has since been renamed the Lena Horne Theatre).