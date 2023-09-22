Smash Musical to Receive Industry Presentations Featuring Tony Award Nominees Robyn Hurder and Kerry Butler

Two industry readings of the musical stage adaptation of the hit television series Smash will be held in New York City on September 22. The presentations come at the end of a two-week developmental lab. A six-week workshop is scheduled for February to further develop the musical, Variety reported.

The presentations will feature Tony Award nominees Robyn Hurder and Kerry Butler as Ivy and Karen, respectively. The roles were made famous by Tony nominee Megan Hilty and Katharine McPhee in the series.

As in the series, the musical Smash centers around the development of a new Marilyn Monroe musical called Bombshell. Ivy (Hurder) is cast as Monroe, and Karen (Butler) is Ivy’s understudy. Smash retains some of the characters and plotlines from the television show along with several new elements.

Additional cast members for the readings include Tony nominee Alex Brightman and Krysta Rodriguez, playing a married songwriting duo penning the Bombshell score. Vanessa Williams will play the producer of Bombshell, and Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas will appear as its director with Tony winner Bonnie Milligan as the associate director. Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen plays an acting coach and Tony nominee Justin Cooley appears as an intern. Of note, Rodriguez was a part of the original series, but will step into a different role here.

As previously reported, five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman will direct the readings, which feature a book co-written by Tony winner Bob Martin and Tony nominee Rick Elice. The Smash score is by Tony winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote songs for the television series. The musical is expected to land on Broadway in the 2024-2025 season.

Smash is being produced by Steven Spielberg, Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron.