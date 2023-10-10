Shucked to Launch North American Tour in 2024

Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen have announced that Shucked will tour North America. The traveling production will begin performances in Providence, Rhode Island, at the Providence Performing Arts Center, and will play more than 30 cities.

Shucked is set to play Atlanta, Austin, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Durham, East Lansing, Fort Lauderdale, Greenville, Houston, Los Angeles, Madison, Nashville, Orlando, San Antonio, Schenectady, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C., with more cities to be announced.

The musical features a Tony Award-nominated book by Robert Horn with a Tony-nominated score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. With Tony-nominated direction by Jack O’Brien, Shucked has choreography by Sarah O’Gleby, music direction and Tony-nominated orchestrations by Jason Howland, Tony-nominated scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, Tony-nominated sound design by John Shivers and wig design by Mia Neal. Shucked was nominated for the 2023 Tony for Best Musical.

Shucked tells the story of Maizy, a young woman from the fictional Cobb County. When the corn crop in the county fails, Maizy dares to leave her sheltered life and seek help from the outside world.

Casting for the tour has not been announced.