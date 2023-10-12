Casey Cott Extends Run in Moulin Rouge!

Casey Cott will continue his run in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! through February 4, 2024. Cott currently stars as Christian in the Tony Award-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. He was originally set to end his stint in the show on December 3.

Moulin Rouge! marks Cott’s Broadway debut. He is best known for his role as Kevin Keller on the television series Riverdale. In 2019, he led the cast of The Who’s Tommy at the Kennedy Center.

Casting for Cott’s Moulin Rouge! replacement has not yet been announced.

The musical’s current cast also features Courtney Reed as Satine, Tituss Burgess as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as the Duke of Monroth, Gabe Martínez as Santiago and Sophie Carmen-Jones as Nini. Oyoyo Joi is the Satine alternate. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.