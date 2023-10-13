Shucked Will End Its Broadway Run

Shucked will play its final Broadway performance on January 14, 2024. The musical began previews on March 8 and opened at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. By the time of closing, the musical will have played 28 previews and 327 regular performances.

Jack O’Brien directed the musical, which features a book by Robert Horn and a score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally.

Shucked tells the story of Maizy, a young woman from the fictional Cobb County. When the corn crop in the county fails, Maizy dares to leave her sheltered life and seek help from the outside world.

The current cast of Shucked includes principals John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Grey Henson, Isabelle McCalla, Ashley D. Kelley and Alex Newell. The ensemble features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman and Quinn VanAntwerp. Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee and Alan Wiggins are the production’s swings.

Shucked received nine Tony Award nominations and won one: Newell took home the trophy for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical.

A previously announced production of Shucked is slated to open in London’s West End in 2024. A national tour will also begin in 2024 at Rhode Island’s Providence Performing Arts Center.