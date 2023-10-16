Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Will Tour North America

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will launch a North American tour in September 2024. Dates, venues and casting will be announced. This will mark the first touring production of the Tony Award-winning play.

Bookings for the tour will be managed by the Booking Group.

“Developing a first-class touring production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has long been an ambition of ours,” said producers Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender in a statement. “We are delighted that our wonderful and deeply gifted creative team have found a way to make it possible to bring the magic, spectacle and thrills of our astonishing show to audiences across North America, and we can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child currently plays Broadway’s Lyric Theatre, as well as sit-down productions in London, Hamburg and Tokyo. The play is the eighth story in the Harry Potter canon — the only one to be written specifically for the stage. Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, the script is written by Thorne.