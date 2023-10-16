Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Zoe Kazan complete the Cast of Doubt; Dates Announced

Final casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway revival of Doubt. The previously announced production, directed by Scott Ellis, will play Roundabout Theatre Company’s American Airlines Theatre. Roundabout has also shared a first-preview date of February 2 ahead of an opening night of February 29; the production will play a limited run through April 14.

Newly announced cast members include Quincy Tyler Bernstine in the role of Mrs. Muller and Zoe Kazan as Sister James. They’ll appear alongside the previously announced Tony winners Tyne Daly as Sister Aloysius and Liev Schreiber as Father Flynn.

Bernstine was last seen on Broadway in In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play); her off-Broadway credits include a Lortel Award-winning turn in Marys Seacole and an Obie Award-winning performance in Ruined. Kazan’s previous Broadway credits include A Behanding in Spokane, The Seagull and Come Back, Little Sheba; she won a Clarence Derwent Award for off-Broadway performances in Things We Want and 100 Saints You Should Know.

Doubt tells the story of Sister Aloysius (Daly), the principal of an all-boys Catholic school in a working-class neighborhood of the Bronx. When she believes that Father Flynn (Schreiber) is carrying on harmful relations with a student, Sister Aloysius is forced to confront harsh truths with the student’s mother (Bernstine). Sharing doubts with Sister Aloysius is the young nun Sister James (Kazan).

Doubt is being produced by Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, president/CEO, in memoriam; Scott Ellis, interim artistic director).