Rob Madge’s Solo Play My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) Will Arrive on Broadway

On the heels of engagements in London’s West End and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Olivier Award-nominated play My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) is heading to Broadway. The play will make its home at the Lyceum Theatre in the spring of 2024, with previews set to begin on February 27 and an opening night scheduled for March 12. The production will play a limited run through June 16.

Written by and starring Rob Madge, and directed by Luke Sheppard (of Broadway’s & Juliet), the play follows a family’s journey as they explore a son’s love for all things Disney and theater — and their identity as a Queer human.

“I am blown away beyond my wildest dreams to announce I will be bringing my solo show to the Broadway stage,” Madge told Broadway News in an exclusive statement. “Being on Broadway has always been a never-ending hope of mine, something that felt distantly plausible but, frankly, unattainable, so I feel incredibly humbled and thrilled beyond belief to be in the immensely fortunate position of taking on the privilege. I cannot wait to share my brilliant family with you all and bring the story of the Madges across the pond. Right then. Let’s put on a parade, shall we?”

Madge began working professionally in theater at the age of nine. Their stage credits include Mary Poppins at the Prince Edward Theatre, Macbeth at the Gielgud Theatre and Oliver! at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. My Son’s a Queer will mark their Broadway debut.

Rounding out the play’s creative team are scenic and costume designer Ryan Dawson Laight, sound designer Tingying Dong, lighting designer Jai Morjaria, video designer George Reeve and orchestrator Simon Nathan. The play features songs by Pippa Cleary.