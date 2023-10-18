Suffs Will Open on Broadway in April 2024

Following a 2022 world premiere with off-Broadway’s Public Theater, the original musical Suffs will bow on Broadway in 2024. The production will officially open on April 18 at the Music Box Theatre. A first-preview date is still to be announced.

Set in 1913, Suffs tells the story of real-life historical game changers in the women’s movement. The musical follows a number of suffragists in their pursuit for a woman’s right to vote.

Suffs features a book and score by Shaina Taub, who will make her Broadway debut with the musical. Directed by Tony Award nominee Leigh Silverman, the production will feature choreography by Mayte Natalio with music supervision and direction by Andrea Grody.

The musical will have scenic design by Tony nominee Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Tony winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony nominee Lap Chi Chu, sound design by Jason Crystal and orchestrations by Tony winner Michael Starobin. General management will be provided by 101 Productions. Casting, by Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray, will be announced at a later date.

Joining the Suffs producing team as co-producers are former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton and Nobel Prize-winning education activist Malala Yousafzai.