Max von Essen to Join Broadway’s Chicago

Max von Essen will be the next Billy Flynn in Chicago. The Tony Award-nominated actor will take over the leading role beginning on November 6 at the Ambassador Theatre. Von Essen will replace Ryan Silverman, who will play his final performance on November 5.

Von Essen was nominated for a Tony for his turn as Henri in An American in Paris. He has also appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dance of the Vampires, Evita and Anastasia. Previously, von Essen played a featured role in the national tour of Chicago.

The current cast of Chicago features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. Rounding out the company are David Bushman, Christine Cornish, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Denny Paschall, Khori Michele Petinaud, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto and Colt Adam Weiss.