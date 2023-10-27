Jake Pedersen Goes Backstage at Wicked, Where History Is Worn on the Walls

The countdown to Wicked’s 20th birthday on Monday, October 30 continues with a backstage tour of the Gershwin Theatre, courtesy of the musical’s resident Boq, Jake Pedersen.

Pedersen, who joined the Broadway company this past August, takes The Broadway Show into every nook and cranny of the sprawling Broadway house—from the room that holds every wonderful wig of Oz, to the stairwells that have carved their own space in theater lore. He also stops in for visits with Nessarose (Kimber Elayne Sprawl) and Doctor Dillamond (William Youmans, who opened the show 20 years ago in that same role), bumping into Glinda (McKenzie Kurtz) along the way.

With each passing year, the Gershwin Theatre becomes as much a time capsule as it is a workspace. So consider Pedersen your gracious tour guide through two exceptional decades of Broadway history.