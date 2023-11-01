Huey Lewis and the News Musical The Heart of Rock and Roll to Open on Broadway in Spring 2024

The Heart of Rock and Roll, a new musical inspired by the songs of smooth ’80s hitmakers Huey Lewis and The News, will arrive at the James Earl Jones Theatre in 2024. Previews are scheduled to begin on March 29 ahead of an opening night set for April 22.

The musical features a book by Jonathan A. Abrams from a story by Abrams and Tyler Mitchell. The Broadway production will be directed by Gordon Greenberg, who helmed the Old Globe production. Music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations are by Brian Usifer. The Heart of Rock and Roll will feature choreography by Lorin Latarro, who will also choreograph The Who’s Tommy.

Described as a “raucous rom-com,” The Heart of Rock and Roll centers on Bobby, the frontman of a struggling rock band who is ready to give up his rockstar dreams—until he meets the boss’s daughter Cassandra. The musical features such catchy, feel-good Huey Lewis and The News numbers as “The Power of Love,” “Hip to Be Square,” "Workin’ For A Livin’," "Stuck With You" and “If This Is It.”

"Working on our show has been so gratifying,” said Huey Lewis in a statement. “I’ve always been a storyteller, and it’s a thrill to see my songs woven together in service of a fantastic, new story. That it will all take place on the world’s most prestigious stage—Broadway—just makes the ride that much sweeter.”

Lewis is no stranger to Broadway, having starred in Chicago as Billy Flynn.

The Heart of Rock and Roll premiered in San Diego at the Old Globe in 2018, starring Matt Doyle as Bobby.

Casting for Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.