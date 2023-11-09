Austin Scott Talks the Biggest Challenge of Playing & Juliet's "Very Different" William Shakespeare

Austin Scott is no stranger to musicals that blend the historical with a more modern sensibility. “I did a little show called Hamilton back in the day,” he tells The Broadway Show's Charlie Cooper. “I know, right?” (Scott played the role of Alexander Hamilton starting 2019.)

Even so, stepping into the role of Shakespeare in & Juliet was daunting. “It was a big mantle to be taking on,” he says. “It’s a very different version of Shakespeare, which definitely helps.”

Indeed, unlike the historical William Shakespeare, & Juliet’s version of the Elizabethan playwright has a tendency to belt out such karaoke-friendly hits as “I Want It That Way,” “Everybody (Backstreet's Back),” “It’s My Life” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” Scott’s favorite number from the show happens to be one he doesn’t sing: "What Do You Want From Me," originally by Adam Lambert. “I remember when that song came out,” says Scott. “That moment in the show… It's just so powerful.” So many of the songs in the show, though—all originally written and produced by Swedish Midas of the pop charts, Max Martin—are certified bangers. “I think pretty much everybody knows this music or has at least heard it at some point.”

The hardest thing to nail? The comedy. “Pretty much my entire career, I've done predominantly drama,” says Scott. “This is kind of my first time—which is part of the reason why I was so interested in doing it—just kind of playing with something new that I've never played with.”