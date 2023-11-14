Full Cast Set for Ingrid Michaelson and Bekah Brunstetter's The Notebook on Broadway

The full cast is set for The Notebook on Broadway. The new musical is based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks (which inspired the tearjerker movie) and features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter. Directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams and choreographed by Katie Spelman, The Notebook will begin previews Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on February 10, 2024 ahead of a March 14 opening night.

Joining previously announced stars Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Jordan Tyson as Younger Allie and John Cardoza as Younger Noah will be Andréa Burns, Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Carson Stewart, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.

Burns (Mother and Nurse Lori) is a Drama Desk Award winner and Outer Critics Circle nominee, who originated the character of Daniela in In the Heights and is currently starring in The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center Theater. Alers (Nurse Joanna and others) was part of the original Broadway casts of On Your Feet! and Paul Simon’s The Capeman and dance captain/understudy for the original Broadway production of Rent. Fisher (Sarah and others) appeared in the Off Broadway productions of Between the Lines and Cyrano. Leung (Georgie and others) originated the role of Gigi Van Tranh in Miss Saigon. Stewart appeared in the Off Broadway production of The Gospel According to Heather. Wallace (Father, Son and others) has Broadway credits including Miss Saigon, Amazing Grace, Smokey Joe's Café and Jekyll & Hyde.

The Notebook premiered at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022. It features scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy. The music director is Geoffrey Ko.