Introducing The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, a New Vlog Revealing the Magic (and Silliness) of Spamalot

Eight times a week at the St. James Theatre, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer commands the stage as the all-powerful Lady of the Lake in the riotous new revival production of Spamalot. (You probably know Kritzer from Beetlejuice or Something Rotten! or Sondheim on Sondheim or Legally Blonde or...) Now she’s ready to give fans a glimpse into the daily life of a Broadway leading lady and a peek behind the scenes of the show’s very silly brand of Broadway sorcery.

How does the production source its shrubberies? Exactly what quantity of Spam features in cast members' diets? What is the air-speed velocity of an unladen swallow? Find out none of these things and more in The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, the newest Broadway.com vlog.

Eight episodes will air on Broadway.com every Tuesday from November 21 to January 16, 2024. Highlights will also feature on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

As Spamalot’s Taran Killam recently told The Broadway Show: “Come for the Kritzer, stay for the Kritzer, leave thinking about the Kritzer, return for the Kritzer. Rinse, repeat.”