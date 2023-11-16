James T. Lane Will Return to Chicago in a New Role

Chicago is about to welcome a new Mr. Cellophane. James T. Lane will return to the musical in the role of mild-mannered Amos Hart (a.k.a Mr. Cellophane) from November 21, taking over the role from Raymond Bokhour. Lane played the role of not-so-mild-mannered lawyer Billy Flynn in the production earlier in the year and was previously a member of the ensemble.

Lane's other credits include Kiss Me, Kate, King Kong the Musical, The Scottsboro Boys and A Chorus Line. He has also appeared in national tours of Ain’t Too Proud and Jersey Boys and regionally in Mary Poppins, The Wiz and The Little Mermaid. Most recently, he wrote and starred in Triple Threat off-Broadway.

Chicago recently celebrated its 27th year on Broadway. Its current cast features Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Bokhour as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.