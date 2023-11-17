 Skip to main content
Patrick Page’s All the Devils Are Here Extends Off-Broadway

News
by Darryn King • Nov 17, 2023
Patrick Page in "All the Devils Are Here"
(Photo: Julieta Cervantes)

Patrick Page will channel his inner demons a little while longer. All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Page, centering on the schemers and scoundrels in the works of William Shakespeare, will now play the Daryl Roth Theatre through February 25, 2024.

The one-person show sees Page, a Tony Award nominee for Hadestown, investigate and inhabit some of the most delectablly wicked parts in the canon, investigating the playwright’s preoccupation with the nature of evil.

The show is directed by Simon Godwin, the artistic director of the Shakespeare Theatre Company, and features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Stacey Derosier and sound design by Darron L. West.

