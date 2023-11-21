 Skip to main content
The Weekly Grail with Spamalot's Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Episode 1: A Phenomenal Opening (K)Night

The Weekly Grail
by Darryn King • Nov 21, 2023
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Spamalot’s mighty Lady of the Lake, is here to ceremonially bestow viewers with a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the musical comedy now playing at the St. James Theatre.

In the first episode of The Weekly Grail with Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Kritzer brings us along for the very busy and emotional days leading up to opening night, as well as opening night itself. Expect cameo appearances from fellow cast members James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie (and President McKinley), Taran Killam and Jimmy Smagula.

“It's gonna be fun. It's gonna be zany. There's gonna be a lot of surprises and some touching stuff too,” says Kritzer. Watch episodes every Tuesday on Broadway.com or catch highlights every weekend on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal. The next episode airs on Sunday, November 26 at 4:30 PM ET.

