 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Ayana Jackson Chooses Bravery Every Day in MJ The Musical

Features
by Hayley Levitt • Nov 30, 2023
Ayana Jackson (right) in "MJ" on Broadway
(Photo: Michaelah Reynolds)

Ayana Jackson is approaching her two-year anniversary with the cast of MJ The Musical as Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson. This week, The Broadway Show is looking back on her contemplative walk to work with Charlie Cooper. On their stroll to the Neil Simon Theatre, Jackson reflects on her overdue Broadway arrival and the ways in which her 50s have been a time of “blooming,” as she’s come to call it.

“I decided I didn't want to be afraid anymore,” says Jackson, who nearly skipped the MJ audition out of fear she wasn’t up to the challenge. “When I was approached with the opportunity to audition for the role, my first response was, ‘No, I can't do that. I'm not a Broadway singer.’” Clearly it was a risk worth taking, and one that’s changed her perspective as an artist and as a human being. “I literally choose bravery every day,” says Jackson as she makes her way to the nearly 1,500-seat house in Broadway’s legendary theater district. “I now go toward the things that scare me.”

Related Shows

MJ

from $93.79

Star Files

Ayana Jackson

Articles Trending Now

  1. Frances Sternhagen, Two-Time Tony-Winning Star of Stage & Screen, Dies at 93
  2. Eddie Izzard Returns Off-Broadway to Play Every Character in Solo Version of Hamlet
  3. New Musical A Sign of the Times Will Bring the Sounds and Spirit of the Sixties to Off-Broadway
Back to Top