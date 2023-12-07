Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and the Appropriate Cast Talk (Unhappy) Family Matters

This December, Appropriate opens at Broadway’s Hayes Theater, starring Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning, Corey Stoll, Natalie Gold and Michael Esper. The play by Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins centers on a particularly stormy family reunion. “Every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way—and this is a particularly volatile group of people,” Stoll told The Broadway Show. “That’s going to be an enormous amount of fun to play.”

The cast had plenty to say about the play and its writer, who is making his Broadway debut. “Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins is a real force,” said Paulson. “It was one of the greatest roles I’d read in a very very long time. I just thought, if somebody else does this I’m going to be angry, so I’m going to say yes.” Gold similarly called Appropriate “one of the greatest plays I've ever read in my life,” while Esper noted its dark humor: "It's funnier than you think."

Fanning, meanwhile, will be making her stage debut in the production (not counting a compulsory drama performance in fourth grade). “This is completely new territory for me,” she said, “but it’s something that I’ve wanted to do for a really long time.”