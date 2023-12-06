Ariana Madix to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago

One self-proclaimed “bad bitch” is getting ready to play another.

Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. The bartender and Bravolebrity will take to the stage for an eight-week engagement, from January 29, 2024 to March 24.

Best known as a cast member of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Madix has also played the Disney Princesses Ariel, Aurora and Cinderella at Walt Disney World.

Madix will temporarily replace Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, a character whose story and celebrity really kicks into gear in the immediate aftermath of a betrayal and a sordid affair. Sound familiar?

Chicago recently celebrated its 27th year on Broadway. In addition to d’Amboise, the current cast includes Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Madix’s book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches is out now.