 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Ariana Madix to Make Broadway Debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago

News
by Darryn King • Dec 6, 2023
Ariana Madix
(Photo: Kelly Puleio)

One self-proclaimed “bad bitch” is getting ready to play another.

Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago. The bartender and Bravolebrity will take to the stage for an eight-week engagement, from January 29, 2024 to March 24.

Best known as a cast member of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, Madix has also played the Disney Princesses Ariel, Aurora and Cinderella at Walt Disney World.

Madix will temporarily replace Charlotte d’Amboise as Roxie Hart, a character whose story and celebrity really kicks into gear in the immediate aftermath of a betrayal and a sordid affair. Sound familiar?

Chicago recently celebrated its 27th year on Broadway. In addition to d’Amboise, the current cast includes Kimberly Marable as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, James T. Lane as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Madix’s book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches is out now.

 

Related Shows

Chicago

from $73.41

Star Files

Charlotte d'Amboise

James T. Lane

R. Lowe

Kimberly Marable

Lili Thomas

Max von Essen
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. J. Harrison Ghee, Nikki Renée Daniels, Cheyenne Jackson and More Join Once Upon a Mattress at City Center
  2. Spamalot: A Completely Serious and Accurate History of How the Show Came to Be, Not Kidding
  3. Victoria Pedretti Joins Jeremy Strong in An Enemy of the People on Broadway
Back to Top