Alex Brightman’s The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers Set to Splash Down Off-Broadway

'The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers' (Photo c/o JT Public Relations)

A beloved icon of countless ‘80s and ‘90s childhoods is about to make a big ol' mess off-Broadway.

We’re referring, of course, to slime—that unmistakable, nostalgia-inducing mix of vanilla pudding, apple sauce, oatmeal and bright green food coloring that routinely doused game show contestants and celebrities alike on the beloved children’s cable channel Nickelodeon.

Written by Alex Brightman (soon to be seen in Spamalot), The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers tells the behind-the-scenes story of Marc Summers, the charismatic host of reality shows, cooking shows and game shows, including the classic Nickelodeon game show Double Dare. (Summers currently hosts the Marc Summers Unwraps podcast.)

Summers himself will take the stage in the part-memory play, part-interactive game show, which will also see the New World Stages theater transformed into a snazzy, primary-colored television game show set designed by Christopher Rhoton. Previews begin February 14, 2024 with an official opening set for February 22.

The show is directed by Chad Rabinovitz and features original music by Smash composer Drew Gasparini. Guy Fieri is a member of the producing team.

And yes, rest assured, there will be slime.

"Bringing this show to New York feels like a surreal dream, one that I'm still pinching myself over,” said Summers in a statement. “The gratitude I owe to the immensely talented duo Alex Brightman and Drew Gasparini can't be overstated. Their brilliant book and music paved the way for this wild ride, transforming stumbling blocks into stepping stones.”

Summers added, “Honestly, I sometimes feel like the luckiest guy in the world. I can't wait for people to join us on this journey, where laughter, entertainment, and pure joy will collide in the heart of New York City."

After making his start as a page at CBS Television City in Hollywood, Summers’ long television career has entailed warming up audiences for The Carol Burnett Show, hosting Unwrapped on the Food Network and executive producing Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible. As the new show reveals, life hasn't always been so entertainingly wacky and fun-packed off-camera.

But will it go into the Burt Reynolds incident?